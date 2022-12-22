Part-time help wanted for Gwinnett County warming stations

The County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures 35 degrees and below and is seeking part-time staff assistants.

When activated, the warming stations are available from 6:00pm to 7:00am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. Staff assistants will be called on to help with organizing check-in materials, set up and breakdown, greeting participants, and other related station tasks. Apply online at GwinnettCountyJobs.com