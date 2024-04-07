Pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Monroe passes away at age 43

Clint Sullen. Contributed photo

Faith Baptist Church in Monroe lost its pastor, Clint Sullens, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2024. He was 43 years old. He leaves behind a wife and five children as well as his parents and siblings.

The Faith Baptist Church family in Monroe released the following statement following his death.

“The Faith Baptist Monroe family is deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved Pastor Clint Sullens. Please continue to cover Lauren, the children and their family in prayer. His service will be Sunday at 5:00 pm at the church with visitation prior to the service. We will update with official visitation times as soon as they are available.” Faith Baptist Church, Monroe, Ga.

Funeral services for Pastor Sullens will be at the church at 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2024. Visitation will be at the church from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service. Click or tap on this link for the full obituary.

