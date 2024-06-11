Patricia ‘Isabelle- Sears, of Monroe makes University of Tennessee Spring Dean’s List

06/11/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Schools, Schools 0

Patricia “Isabelle” Sears of Monroe Ga and 2023 Graduate of Trinity Prep School made the Spring Deans List at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga College of Health, Education, and professional services. Her GPA was a 3.4 for the semester.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply