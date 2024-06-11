Patricia ‘Isabelle- Sears, of Monroe makes University of Tennessee Spring Dean’s List

Patricia “Isabelle” Sears of Monroe Ga and 2023 Graduate of Trinity Prep School made the Spring Deans List at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga College of Health, Education, and professional services. Her GPA was a 3.4 for the semester.
Patricia “Isabelle” Sears of Monroe Ga and 2023 Graduate of Trinity Prep School made the Spring Deans List at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga College of Health, Education, and professional services. Her GPA was a 3.4 for the semester.
Copyright © 2016 | Monroe Local | Web Design by Jones Design Company, LLC | www.gojdc.com
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.