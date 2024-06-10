Peace Abhieyighan, of Loganville, graduates from Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, TN (06/10/2024)– Peace Abhieyighan of Loganville, Georgia, has graduated from Rhodes College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

The 175th Commencement Exercises of Rhodes College took place on campus May 11, 2024. The college conferred 406 degrees, including the Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Master of Science in Accounting, and Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Health Equity.

Any additional graduation distinctions/honors earned by Abhieyighan are listed here.

Magna Cum Laude

Founded in 1848, Rhodes College is a nationally ranked liberal arts and sciences college in Memphis, Tennessee, and one of the few liberal arts colleges located in an urban setting. Its students have myriad ways to immerse themselves in a major metropolitan area through service and internship opportunities in addition to exploring the world through study abroad. The rigorous classroom experience integrates faculty-mentored student research and fellowships.

