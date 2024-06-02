Permits will no longer be required in Georgia for the use of amber flashing or revolving lights on vehicles

New Georgia state law negating the need for permitting goes into effect on July1

(Atlanta, GA) – According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, effective July 1, 2024, House Bill 1193 directs that the State of Georgia will no longer require a permit for the use of amber flashing or revolving lights on vehicles. HB 1193 defines which vehicles are authorized to utilize amber flashing or revolving lights and when they may use them. This bill clarifies that vehicles operating amber flashing or revolving lights are not authorized emergency vehicles and shall not act as such.

The Department of Public Safety will cease to accept applications for amber light permits after June 30, 2024. If you are seeking an amber light permit for transporting an oversize load, or other single use purpose, and your trip is occurring after June 30, 2024, you do not need to obtain an amber light permit.



Copy of House Bill 1193

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

