Person of interest arrested in case of Walton County man found dead in Baton Rouge last month

BRProud.com, a Baton Rouge publication, is reporting that police have arrested a person of interest in the death of Nathan Millard, 42, of Walton County. After going missing on Feb. 22, 2023 while in Baton Rouge on business, Millard’s body was found wrapped in a rug and plastic in the early morning hours of March 6 in an empty lot not far from the location he was last seen.

Derrick Perkins, 45, was reportedly taken into custody on March 14 and charged with probation violation, criminal damage to property, three counts of access device fraud and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to police documents provided to BRProud.com, bank records showed Perkins made three purchases using Millard’s debit card at two different businesses.

An official cause of death has not yet been given as authorities in Baton Rouge have said they are awaiting results of a toxicology report. The family of Millard, however, have requested the case be taken over by Louisiana State Police as they were not happy with the investigation so far. The Baton Rouge Police Department had said in an earlier press conference that, at least at this time, the autopsy did not reveal signs of any obvious trauma.

WALTON COUNTY, GA (March 10, 2023) The family of the Walton County man whose body was found wrapped in an empty lot almost two weeks after he went missing in Baton Rouge, is asking the Louisiana State Police to take over the case. A petition circulating on Change.Org named “Justice for Nathan Millard” by Sarah Porter supporting this request has already garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

Nathan Millard, 42, was in Baton Rouge on Feb. 22, 2023 when he went missing. His body was found wrapped in a rug and plastic in the early morning hours of March 6 in an empty lot not far from the location he was reportedly last seen. His body was sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office for autopsy and the Baton Rouge Police Department came out Tuesday in a press conference asking for anybody with more information to come forward. However, at the time they announced that the autopsy did not show any signs of foul play, noting that there was no internal or external trauma or gunshot wound to his body. They are awaiting the results of the toxicology report before making any further announcements.

Unfiltered with Kiran has been reporting on the case from Louisiana and recently shared a sit-down interview with Millard’s wife, Amber Maughon, about the investigation. At that time she said she has lost trust in the Baton Rouge Police Department was asking that another agency take over the case. In a letter dated March 8 to the Louisiana State Police, with copies to the Baton Rouge Police Department as well as the Baton Rouge Mayor-President and Louisiana governor, Maughon made the request.





There has been a lot of speculation as to what could have happened to Millard in the early morning hours of Feb. 23, but most agree that some sort of foul play had to have occurred. At the very least, his body had to have been wrapped and moved following his death. Millard’s wife is also requesting a second autopsy be performed.

Millard leaves behind his wife and 7-year-old daughter as well as two sons and two stepsons.

