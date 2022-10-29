Pet Portraits with Santa fundraiser Nov. 5 for Monroe Junior Service League

Christmas is a fun time for everybody and what better way to get a memento of your pet’s 2022 Christmas than a Pet Portrait with Santa Paws!

The Monroe Junior Service League is offering this service for its annual Scholarship Fundraiser on Nov. 5. The Pet Portraits with Santa Paws will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 217 N. Jackson St., Monroe. The cost is $40 per session. You can reserve you session at monroejsl.org or scan the QR code on the flyer below.