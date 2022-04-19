Pet Vaccination Clinic at Paradox in Walnut Grove on April 23

There will be a Pet Vaccination Clinic at Paradox Spay and Neuter Cline near Walnut Grove High School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All proceeds are to help low income spays, Fix-A-Bull and Beat the Heat Programs. Click here for Directions

To make an appointment online only – CLICK HERE

Dog Prices: Rabies $20, DHPP/DHLPP $17, Bordetella $17

Cat Prices: Rabies $27, FVRCP $17, Feline Leukemia $17

Dog and Cat: Microchip $25, Heartworm Test $27. Heartworm Preventative available.

Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens, Inc. is a licensed 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats.