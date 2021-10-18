Pet vaccine clinic Saturday in Walnut Grove

Photo courtesy of Morguefile.com

There is an upcoming pet vaccine clinic scheduled for Oct. 23, 2021 at Paradox Spay Neuter Clinic near Walnut Grove High School. Click on the link for address and directions. An appointment is now required! – CLICK HERE to make an appointment for a time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Dog Prices: Rabies $17, DHLPP $17, Bordetella $17

Cat Prices: Rabies $27, FVRCP $17, Feline Leukemia $17

Dog and Cat: Microchip $25, Heartworm Test $25. Heartworm Preventative available.

All proceeds to help low income spays, Fix-A-Bull and Beat the Heat Programs. Pound Puppies ‘N Kittens, Inc. is a licensed 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats.