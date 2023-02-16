Pets in Walton County were major beneficiaries of free clinic last month

A free pet clinic hosted by Walton County Animal Control and put on by Planned Pethood of Georgia on Jan. 14 at the Walton County Agriculture Center was a major benefit to pet owners and probably saved the life of 3 pets.

“We have done the follow up with Best Friends and Walton County, and wanted to give you a look at some of the great things that happened that day,” said Tonya Weaver of Planned PEThood.

Planned PEThood saw 171 pets

Gave out 137 rabies and 150 distemper vaccines

Inserted 158 microchips

Gave 120 vouchers for free spay/neuter after the event

And performed 3 life saving surgeries just days after the vaccine outreach on kitties we saw at the event!

More events like this could be held if enough sponsorship money is raised.

“Planned PEThood does continue with our outreach events in other counties throughout the fall and winter seasons. Other services can be found on our website at www.pethoodga.org,” Weaver said. “Individuals and local foundations/businesses are the biggest funders of outreach events! Donations can be made on our website directly at www.pethoodga.org (Ways to Give Tab). If there is someone who would like to sponsor a complete event, start to finish, please email Lauren Frost, our Direct or Development, at lfrost@pethoodga.org.”

The video below gives some of the pets that benefited most from the clinic that took place last month.