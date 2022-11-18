Petsense by Tractor Supply has Grand Opening in Monroe Pavilion Saturday

New store is located in Monroe Pavilion at 702 Pavillion Parkway

MONROE, Ga., Nov. 17, 2022 – Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company, announced today a grand opening celebration at the newest Petsense by Tractor Supply store in the Monroe community this Saturday. Festivities begin at 9:00 a.m.

Petsense by Tractor Supply is committed to providing a curated assortment of premium pet products and pet services that customers need like a full-service pet salon, pet food, supplies and more. The Petsense by Tractor Supply Team Members love animals and have the knowledge to help customers find the right products for their individual pet needs. Additionally, customers can use the Buy Online, Pickup In Store option to purchase products online and pick up their items in the store.

“We know pets are a part of the family, and so we are excited to open a new store in Monroe for our pet-loving customers,” said Chelsie Cladwell, manager of the Monroe Petsense by Tractor Supply store. “We not only have everything our customers need, but our Team Members also have the expertise to help ensure your pets will be healthy and happy.”

The Monroe Petsense by Tractor Supply will provide a one-stop shop for the community, serving all pet owners. Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies, small animals and accessories, and services, such as grooming and training. Brands such as 4health, Fromm, Orijen, Purina Pro Plan, Diamond, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, Zignature, KONG and more can be found in the store.

The Monroe Petsense by Tractor Supply store at 702 Pavilion Pkwy will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Petsense by Tractor Supply

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training, and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor, and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.