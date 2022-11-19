Petsense by Tractor Supply is hiring for its new Monroe store

Petsense by Tractor Supply opened its new store in Monroe this weekend and is still in search of staff. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Requisition Title – Groom Tech in Tranng, Petsense – This position is responsible bathing and brushing dogs in preparation for grooming. Requisition ID 2022-36107

Requisition Title – Groomer, Petsense – This position is responsible for interacting with customers and associates, supporting selling initiatives and performing assigned tasks, while providing WOW! customer service. Requisition ID 2022-36106

Requisition Title – Pet Trainer, Petsense – The basic function of this position is to train customers and their dogs basic obedience commands in a class type or private in store setting. Basic dog obedience training skills including basic commands, knowledge of animal behavior skills recommended. Requisition ID 2022-34809

Requisition Title – Team Lead, Petsense – This position is responsible for assisting the Store Manager and Assistant Store Manager with the execution of operational, sales, and merchandising objectives by providing outstanding customer service. This position is also responsible for promoting a safe and productive work environment for all Team Members, customers, and vendors, as well as training Team Members on the appropriate application of policies and procedures. Requisition ID 2022-34808

Requisition Title – Assist St Mgr, Petsense – This position is responsible for proficiency in all areas of a retail operation. The position serves as the second in charge of operations to the Store Manager. Duties include providing leadership and direction to the store team, ensuring a positive customer shopping experience and performing operational activities throughout the store and giving appropriate direction to the store Team Members. This position is also responsible for promoting a safe and productive work environment for all Team Members, customers, and vendors, as well as training Team Members on the appropriate application of policies and procedures. Requisition ID 2022-34806

Requisition Title – Team Member, Petsense – This position is responsible for interacting with customers and team members, supporting selling initiatives and performing assigned tasks, while providing legendary customer service. Requisition ID 2022-34549