Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant, to open next month in Loganville

Philanthropy Fresh is a new concept restaurant opening next month in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Hwy, Loganville GA 30052. This will be the second restaurant to be opened in the Loganville area by the owners of the local Philanthropy restaurants. The Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Gwinnett County on Highway 20 between Loganville and Grayson is already a popular eatery, watering hole and live music location in the local area.

Philanthropy Fresh is a different concept but, as is the case with the Grill and Ale House, the owners of Philanthropy Fresh say the plan is to be actively involved in partnering with the local community.

“We will be serving custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers, and acai creations,” Philanthropy Fresh posted on the Facebook page. “We provide some of the best quality ingredients to create some of the most flavorful bowls, and salads. We offer custom creations, as well as create your own options.”

The grand opening is currently set for Aug. 9, but you can follow the Facebook Page to follow the progress and get details on plans for the opening and the menu items that will be served. The restaurant is also actively recruiting staffing in advance of the grand opening. Click or tap on this link for more information and to apply.