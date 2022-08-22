Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville

Grand Opening of Philanthropy Fresh in Loganville, Ga. on Aug. 9. Photo credit: Melanie ann Jackson

Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.

Initial Menu on opening day. Additional items have since been added and continue to be.

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce was on hand on Aug. 9 for the Grand Opening and you can click or tap on this link to take a look at the welcome of the new restaurant to the Loganville community.

You can follow the Facebook Page to follow the progress and get details on specials and menu additions. The restaurant is still actively recruiting staffing. Click or tap on this link for more information and to apply.

This is the second restaurant to be opened in the Loganville area by the owners of the local Philanthropy restaurants. The Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Gwinnett County on Highway 20 between Loganville and Grayson is already a popular eatery, watering hole and live music location in the local area.

The name Philanthropy is purposefully in names in both restaurants because of the practice of the company to donate 1 % of all profits to local charities. Partner Kenny Brown noted that the first restaurant, Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Gwinnett County, has already contributed more than $10,000 to local charities.