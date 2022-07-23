Philanthropy Fresh restaurant soon to open in Loganville is hiring

Philanthropy Fresh, a new restaurant concept headed for Loganville, is looking for staff for its restaurant to open next month. The restaurant will be located at 4743 Atlanta Highway, Suite 120, Loganville, GA.

Philanthropy Fresh is a new quick service restaurant specializing in custom bowl and salad creations and “build your own bowl, salad, burger, and Acai creations.”

They are currently looking for team members to work the line, assembling menu items for customers. Available positions require candidates to “be knowledgeable of food safety procedures, be able to keep work areas clean, and be customer focused.”

This is a a new concept restaurant affiliated with the Philanthropy Grill and Ale House in Loganville, Gwinnett County. Interested persons are asked to email all resumes to kb@philanthropygrill.com.