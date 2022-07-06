Philanthropy Grill & Ale House in Loganville is hiring

Philanthropy Grill & Ale House in Loganville is looking for some friendly faces to join the evening/ night shift team. Part-time and full-time positions are available. The restaurant is located at 2715 Loganville Hwy, Loganville, GA. Email kb@philanthropygrill.com for more information or to apply.

They are currently hiring for the following positions:

Kitchen line cooks with at least 2 years of verifiable experience: $14-18 per hour based on experience

Front of house serving team: Hourly + up to $1200 in bi-weekly tips (must be 18 for serving positions)

Hostess: Part time evening position $8-$10 per hour.

Dishwasher / Busser: Part time evening position $10 per hour

Click or tap on this link for more information on the restaurant and for contact information. http://popme.nu/pgaah19.