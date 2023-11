Legionnaire Tommy Hatton provided the photographs in the gallery below of a Veterans Day Ceremony at Social Circle High School on Nov. 10 in honor of Veterans Day 2023 on Nov. 11, 2023.

Guest speakers were Colonel, Bruce Chick, U.S. Army (Ret.) Senior Army Instructor, JROTC, and Social Circle High School JROTC Cadet Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Ambry Lofton.

