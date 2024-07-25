Piano in the back is another hidden gem from the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts

The Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts offers a lot to the community – art classes, art shows, a gift shop showcasing the work of local artists, community events and so much more. But another hidden gem you can find at the MWCA is the piano that is tucked away at the back for anybody who wants to delve into their musical talent to stop by and play for a while.

Click on the short clip above for a sample of Tegan’s talent.

Tegan, who says she is self taught to play the piano, stops by from time to time to take a spin or two on the keys. Visitors to MWCA can occasionally, if they’re there at the right time, experience the beautiful strains of piano music in the background from the gifted hands of Tegan, or other pianists, who stop by to share their musical magic with those who work in, or are visiting, the art center.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

