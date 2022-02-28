Piedmont Community Health Survey opens March 1

Contributed photo

Atlanta (Feb. 25, 2022) – Piedmont Healthcare, as part of its regulatory responsibility as a not-for-profit health system, is currently studying the community health needs of the communities it serves for its Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA).

As part of this interactive process, Piedmont is inviting the community to weigh in via an online survey.

“Piedmont exists to serve its communities and the Community Health Needs Assessment helps us to see the areas in which our resources can make a positive difference in the lives of community members who are most in need,” said Piedmont Vice President of External Affairs Thomas Worthy. “We are excited once again to embark on this process, which helps us to deliver on one of the most vital parts of our mission.”

A CHNA is a measurement of the relative health or well-being of a given community. It’s both the activity and the end-product of identifying and prioritizing unmet community health needs, which is performed by:

· Gathering and analyzing data;

· Soliciting the feedback of the community and key stakeholders; and,

· Evaluating Piedmont’s past work and future opportunities.

Through this assessment, Piedmont hopes to better understand local health challenges, identify health trends in our community, determine gaps in the current health delivery system and craft a plan to address those gaps and the identified health needs.

This is the fourth Piedmont CHNA, with the others having been conducted in 2013, 2016 and 2019. The 2021 Piedmont CHNA will serve as a foundation for developing our community benefit strategies and further strengthening our community work.

The survey, which opens March 1 and closes March 31, can be found at www.piedmont.org/about-piedmont-healthcare/community-benefit.