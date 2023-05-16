Piedmont congratulates Dean’s Scholars from the local area

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the more than 250 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Local Dean’s Scholars included:

Isabel Ott of Monroe, GA

Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA

Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA

Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA

William Olson of Monroe, GA

Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA

Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA

Alisha Hope of Loganville, GA

Katlyn Land of Social Circle, GA

MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA

Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA

Aiden Fenn of Monroe, GA

Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA

