Piedmont congratulates Dean’s Scholars from the local area

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the more than 250 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Local Dean’s Scholars included:
- Isabel Ott of Monroe, GA
- Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA
- Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA
- Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA
- William Olson of Monroe, GA
- Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA
- Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA
- Alisha Hope of Loganville, GA
- Katlyn Land of Social Circle, GA
- MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA
- Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA
- Aiden Fenn of Monroe, GA
- Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA
About Piedmont University
Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.