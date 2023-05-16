Piedmont congratulates Dean’s Scholars from the local area

05/16/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Schools, Schools 0

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the more than 250 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Local Dean’s Scholars included:

  • Isabel Ott of Monroe, GA
  • Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA
  • Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA
  • Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA
  • William Olson of Monroe, GA
  • Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA
  • Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA
  • Alisha Hope of Loganville, GA
  • Katlyn Land of Social Circle, GA
  • MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA
  • Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA
  • Aiden Fenn of Monroe, GA
  • Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA

About Piedmont University

Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply