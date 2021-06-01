Piedmont Congratulates Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (05/25/2021)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 250 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2021 semester. Students named as a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Recipients include:

Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA.

Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA.

Melissa Gish of Loganville, GA.

Stephanie Hamrick of Loganville, GA.

Michael Hipps of Social Circle, GA.

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA.

Emily Miller of Monroe, GA.

William Olson of Monroe, GA.

Haley Pannell of Goodhope, GA.

Braylyn Shepherd of Monroe, GA.

