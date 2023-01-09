Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.
Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:
- Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA
- Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA
- Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA
- Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA
- Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA
- William Olson of Monroe, GA
- Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA
- Samantha Allen of Monroe, GA
- Amy Remely of Social Circle, GA
- Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA
- Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA
- MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA
- Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA
- Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA
- Amanda Medley of Loganville, GA
- Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA
About Piedmont University
Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
