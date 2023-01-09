Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.

Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:

  • Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA
  • Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA
  • Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA
  • Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA
  • Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA
  • William Olson of Monroe, GA
  • Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA
  • Samantha Allen of Monroe, GA
  • Amy Remely of Social Circle, GA
  • Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA
  • Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA
  • MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA
  • Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA
  • Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA
  • Amanda Medley of Loganville, GA
  • Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA

About Piedmont University

Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.

