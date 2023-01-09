Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/05/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the almost 260 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester. Students earning the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a 4.0 GPA.

Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2022 semester include:

Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA

Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA

Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA

Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA

Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA

William Olson of Monroe, GA

Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA

Samantha Allen of Monroe, GA

Amy Remely of Social Circle, GA

Jazmine Campbell of Loganville, GA

Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA

MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA

Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA

Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA

Amanda Medley of Loganville, GA

Ethan Hardy of Goodhope, GA

