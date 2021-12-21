Piedmont congratulates local Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (12/21/2021)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 220 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the Fall 2021 semester. Students named a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA

Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA

Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA

Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA

Cheyenne Kelly of Monroe, GA

Michael Hipps of Social Circle, GA

Emily Miller of Monroe, GA

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA

Melissa Gish of Loganville, GA

Madison Martin of Monroe, GA

Clayton Maddox of MONROE, GA

Bethany Biggs of Social Circle, GA

