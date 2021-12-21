Piedmont congratulates local students on Fall Dean’s List

DEMOREST, GA (12/21/2021)– Piedmont University congratulates all of the students named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s List honorees achieve a 3.50-3.99 GPA and include:

Meghan Lee of Monroe (30655)

Isabel Ott of Monroe (30655)

Kaylee King of Loganville (30052)

William Olson of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Calhoun of Loganville (30052)

Amy Remely of Social Circle (30025)

Kennedy Votava of Loganville (30052)

Annalyn Kendall of Loganville (30052)

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors. Its four colleges-Arts & Sciences, Business, Education, and Nursing & Health Sciences-develop tomorrow’s leaders by engaging students in the classroom, in their community, and around the world. Piedmont University has a 300-acre residential campus nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains and a campus in Athens.