Piedmont Eastside Welcomes Marty Wynn as Chief Financial Officer

Snellville, Ga. (April. 17, 2022) – Marty Wynn has been named chief financial officer at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center, bringing more than 25 years’ experience in the health care industry.

As CFO, Wynn will work alongside the Piedmont Eastside leadership team to manage the hospital’s financial performance, perform detailed analysis on hospital service lines and manage the budgeting process, among other duties.

“We are pleased to welcome Marty to Piedmont Eastside. He is an excellent addition to this hospital’s leadership team,” Eastside’s chief executive officer, Larry Ebert said. “His extensive knowledge in finance and his experience in the industry will serve our team very well.

“As a nonprofit system, we are very careful stewards of the resources entrusted to us as we provide care for the community and Marty will play a crucial role in that process.”

Wynn will continue to serve as CFO of Piedmont Walton Hospital, a position he’s held for the past three years. Prior to joining Piedmont Walton, Wynn worked at Piedmont Rockdale for more than six years. Before joining Piedmont, he held various roles in healthcare roles, including that of CFO. Marty began his healthcare career in revenue cycle management.

Some of his accomplishments include improving cost reductions across the board and margin improvements.

“I am thankful to continue to be a part of such a great organization and am ready to jump in at Eastside, working with a great team,” Wynn said.

#

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit organization that rates hospitals on safety, has consistently awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Millions of patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they visited Piedmont.org and Piedmont MyChart over 30 million times, scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 37,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.