Piedmont expands ‘On Demand’ Virtual Care Hours

Atlanta (June 18, 2024) — Whether there’s a clinic down the street or miles away in another city, treatment for minor ailments can be done from where ever you are in Georgia with “on-demand” virtual care at Piedmont.

To accommodate the growing need for access to health care, Piedmont has expanded its virtual care options to provide extended hours and availability with little to no wait time to see the next available Piedmont provider.

The average wait time is less than 10 minutes for an on-demand video visit.

“Piedmont serves communities that comprise 80 percent of the state’s population and this new enhancement to on-demand allows us to continue to offer convenient and exceptional care to them, as well as more opportunities to all Georgians to get care in areas where they can’t get to a doctor’s office or clinic,” said Lacy Knight, M.D., Piedmont’s Chief Health Informatics Officer.

On-demand video visits are now available an hour earlier and later, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. On-demand is also available from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

A video-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone is required for on-demand video visits. This allows providers to visually diagnose and treat minor conditions. However, being honest about your symptoms and health history is important in receiving a proper diagnosis.

“We know that sickness doesn’t always occur during regular business hours. With this in mind, we have continued to transform health care to adapt to the needs of the people we serve,” said Sathish Perumal, M.D., Family Medicine, Piedmont and QuickCare Regional Medical Director. “Our team of providers are available on-demand to provide the same quality care that the patient would receive as if they were at an in-person visit.”

Virtual visits are available for:

• Cough, cold or flu

• Heartburn or upset stomach

• Poison ivy, rashes

• Allergies

• Bronchitis

• Earaches

• UTIs, yeast infections

• Sinus Infections and sore throat

• Other infections, including eye and respiratory

Virtual visits are not available for shots/immunizations, sports physicals/physicals, neonatal care, requests for controlled substances, or TB testing.

To get treatment via the on-demand virtual que, visit www.care.piedmont.org/virtual-care.

Visit https://www.piedmont.org/ for more information on virtual care options and services.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 24 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

