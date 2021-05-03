Piedmont Healthcare to purchase Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; several others

Atlanta, GA. (May 3, 2021) – Piedmont Healthcare has signed a purchase agreement with HCA Healthcare for the acquisition of several Georgia hospitals. Pending regulatory approval, Piedmont will acquire Eastside Medical Center in Snellville; Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside, both in Macon; and Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville. The organizations are targeting a closing date of July 31, 2021.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.

“We are committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch, and this means providing high-quality care that is seamlessly orchestrated. We look forward to further enhancing care across Georgia.”

Quality, safety and service are the center of Piedmont’s strategic focus. For several years, this priority has been recognized publicly by the number of A’s Piedmont hospitals have been awarded by the Leapfrog Group. Since spring 2018, Piedmont has had as many or more hospitals with A’s than any other system in Georgia. HCA Healthcare is the only system in Georgia to match Piedmont’s A’s. In fall 2020, included in HCA Healthcare’s A’s were Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside and Cartersville Medical Center. These three hospitals all remained A’s in the spring 2021 Report, released last week.

“As a not-for-profit organization, we return our profits to the communities we serve by reinvesting in the care provided in those communities,” continued Brown. “Healthcare is more than just hospitals. Ambulatory settings like primary care, urgent care and surgery centers are an important part of the care delivery network. Connecting all the pieces as well as having access to appropriate acute care when it is needed is key to creating a seamless experience for our patients. This is how we plan to invest in these communities.”

Eastside Medical Center is 310-bed two campus system of care. The North Campus has 229 beds supporting acute care services, including a 46-bed emergency department. The South Campus currently offers a 61-bed inpatient psychiatric center, 20-bed inpatient rehabilitation facility, and an 11-bed emergency department.

Coliseum Health System includes two acute care hospitals: Coliseum Medical Centers with 310 beds, including a 40-bed inpatient behavioral health facility (Coliseum Center for Behavioral Health), and Coliseum Northside with 103 beds. In addition, Coliseum operates an ambulatory surgery center in Macon with three operating rooms.

Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed acute care hospital that includes a 43-bed emergency department, with a level III trauma center.

In addition, Piedmont will become a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent and family care clinics.

Piedmont Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and a clinically integrated network of over 2,600 employed and independent physicians, caring for patients and communities across Georgia.

For more information about Piedmont Healthcare, visit piedmont.org.