Piedmont in Loganville / Grayson offers rapid COVID-19 test for camp or travel

Atlanta (June 14, 2021) – As summer gets into full swing and thoughts turn to summer camps for the kids or travel, there may be requirements to provide results from a COVID-19 test. Make sure to verify in advance whether you need a PCR or antigen test. Piedmont Healthcare has numerous options available throughout the metro Atlanta area.

Piedmont QuickCare locations in Canton, Carrollton, Grayson, Kennesaw, Loganville, Marietta North, McDonough, Peachtree City, Powder Springs, Sandy Springs, Smyrna, and Woodstock all offer COVID-19 rapid testing. Patients must have a screening visit prior to testing, via in-person or video visit. Patients are also asked to confirm coverage for COVID testing with their insurance carrier prior to scheduling an appointment. QuickCare locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Woodstock clinic is closed on Sundays. Visit piedmont.org or call 678.732.1500 to make an appointment.

Another option is to check with your Piedmont primary care provider. COVID-19 testing is by appointment only and patients must have a screening visit prior to testing, via in-person or video visit. Appointments can be scheduled through MyChart, piedmont.org, or by calling your provider’s office.

Piedmont UrgentCare by WellStreet clinics, located throughout metro Atlanta, offer rapid test results within 15 minutes and same-day PCR test results with no appointment needed. More information can be found at wellstreet.com/covid-19-testing-piedmont.

“We provide clear documentation of your results that can be accessed in your MyChart account or emailed to you and printed out at home,” said Cassandra Donnelly, M.D., WellStreet’s Regional Medical Director. “Our goal is to provide our patients and their families a quick and easy solution when it comes to COVID-19 testing.”

To find out more about COVID-19 testing in your area, visit piedmont.org/covid-19/testing.

