Piedmont launches enhancements to virtual care on its Website

Patients Anywhere in Georgia Can Book Visits in Minutes with Simplified Functionality

Atlanta (Nov. 7, 2023) – Piedmont has launched enhancements to virtual visits on its largest digital platform, Piedmont.org, enabling easier and more convenient access for patients anywhere in Georgia.

Piedmont is the largest healthcare provider in Georgia and serves communities that comprise 80 percent of the state’s population. Piedmont’s video visits are subject to rigorous digital security measures and are HIPAA-compliant.

“Piedmont embraces technology and our goal with Piedmont’s Virtual Care is to make the lives of our patients easier and more convenient,” said Lacy Knight, M.D., Piedmont’s Chief Health Informatics Officer. “Through this platform, we can provide care to anyone in Georgia. As a result, even those who might not have close geographic proximity will have access to our high-quality, patient-centric care.”

In addition, new improvements to Virtual Care have made it more user-friendly for patients seeking visits with a primary care physician or with a QuickCare provider. Patients can use the virtual visits platform on Piedmont.org, and its “on demand” feature, to schedule a video visit appointment at any of Piedmont’s 25 QuickCare locations. Patients can join a virtual queue from Piedmont.org or from the MyChart patient portal, with enhancements leading to expected wait times of less than 10 minutes.

Patients can access Piedmont’s Virtual Care on any device to schedule appointments from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Visits are conducted over video, and all patients need to get started is a video-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone.

Optimal use of video visits is for the following conditions:

· Cough, cold and flu

· Ear infection

· Heartburn or upset stomach

· Sinus infections and sore throat

· Poison ivy and rashes

· Women’s health conditions, including urinary tract infections and yeast infections

Certain conditions are not recommended for virtual visits, including vaccinations and prenatal care.

About Piedmont Healthcare: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

