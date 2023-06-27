Piedmont makes charitable clinic donations, totaling $200,000

$10,000 donated to Faith in Serving Humanity

Monroe, Ga. (June 26, 2023) –Piedmont’s community benefit program, which aims to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities that Piedmont serves, has made charitable donations to 21 community clinics, totaling $200,000.

Those organizations serve the local communities where each of Piedmont’s 22 hospitals are located. The grants range between $5,000 and $10,000 per organization.

In Monroe, Piedmont has donated $10,000 to Faith in Serving Humanity (F.I.S.H.), a local association providing medical and dental care, as well as many other resources, to Walton County residents.

“Piedmont is driving real change in Georgia and these clinics play an important role in providing access to health care in our communities,” said Thomas Worthy, vice president of government and external affairs at Piedmont Healthcare. “The communities that our hospitals are a part of become even stronger when nonprofit organizations, like the great ones with which we are partnering, become healthier and livelier through these donations.”

The donations focus on organizations that provide direct service, access to primary and specialty care, community-based health support services and social determinants of health.

“Piedmont Walton is proud to partner with F.I.S.H. to facilitate access to medical services regardless of the patient’s ability to pay,” said Blake Watts, Piedmont Walton Hospital CEO. “We are committed to enhancing the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors, and by supporting local organizations and their efforts to improve the health of those they see, we are helping to fulfill our mission to make a positive difference in every life we touch.”

