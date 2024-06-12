Piedmont named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ and Job Starters 2024 

Athens (June 11, 2024) – Piedmont has earned recognition as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

One of America’s largest independent employee studies, the America’s Greatest Workplaces for LGBTQ+ 2024 survey assessed more than 29,000 LGBTQ+ employees in the U.S. and more than 205,000 company reviews.

The study involved an assessment of publicly accessible data, interviews with HR professionals, and large-scale confidential online surveys conducted among LGBTQ+ employees working in the U.S. The LGBTQ+ employees who were interviewed for the survey provided insights and experiences on corporate culture, working conditions, and other aspects of their current employer and other companies they are familiar with.

“We are proud of Piedmont’s work to make our organization welcoming for patients and employees who are members of the LGTBQ+ community,” said Jo Anne Hill, Piedmont’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “We do this through our Diversity Councils with education and supporting Pride activities in our local communities. Our differences are worth celebrating.”

Piedmont is also a proud sponsor of the Atlanta Pride Committee, Georgia’s oldest nonprofit agency serving LGBTQ+ communities in Atlanta and the Southeastern United States.

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group also recently named Piedmont one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Job Starters 2024 in the list’s second annual ranking.

The survey data was divided into three segments based on each company’s size and was compiled from responses from workers with less than five total years of employment experience who are currently at companies with more than 500 employees.

“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in December 2023 that there were more job openings than applicants, a trend that has held since May 2021. That means the landscape favors people on the lookout for work,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “We hope the ranking serves as a resource for helping to find matches between job starters and the companies looking to hire them.”

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for more than 4 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 24 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 47,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

