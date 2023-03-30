Piedmont named to Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023

Atlanta (March 29, 2023) – Piedmont is one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women for 2023 based on a survey by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group.

The Newsweek and Plant-A Group survey collected more than 224,000 reviews of U.S. companies that employ 1,000 or more employees and identified the top 600 companies in the United States for women. The evaluation and scoring factored in women in leadership, company work-life balance, training, career progression for women and more.

“We are excited to see Piedmont recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women,” Piedmont Healthcare President and CEO Kevin Brown said. “Our people are our greatest asset and it is rewarding to be recognized for our efforts to make Piedmont a great work environment. As we say, ‘You will come to Piedmont for the job, but you will stay for the people that you work with.’”

Added Piedmont Chief Human Resources Officer Vicki Cansler: “March is Women’s History Month and Piedmont’s workforce is filled with women making history. It is exciting to receive this recognition this month from a nationally-respected brand such as Newsweek.”

Piedmont Executive Director of Diversity and Inclusion Jo Anne Hill noted that Piedmont’s workforce is comprised of 80 percent women.

“Piedmont knows and values the contributions women make here,” Hill said. “Piedmont is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and we are proud to be recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women this year.”

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit organization that rates hospitals on safety, has consistently awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Millions of patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they visited Piedmont.org and Piedmont MyChart over 30 million times, scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 37,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.