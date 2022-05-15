Piedmont offers the convenience of virtual visits

Connect with great care no matter where you are. For your safety and convenience, Piedmont now offers virtual visits with our primary care and specialty providers.

Thanks to our integrated system, virtual visits give you access to the same great care you expect from Piedmont providers—but from the safety of home. You’ll get high-quality HIPAA-compliant care, and all you need to get started is a video-enabled computer, tablet or smartphone.

Enjoy a hassle-free, seamless experience when you book appointments to discuss:Behavioral health, including depression and anxietyChanging treatment plansFollow-up appointments for specialty careFollow-ups after hospital discharge for primary and specialty care visitsMedicare annual wellness visitsMedication refills Results reviewsIn-person visits are still available for your healthcare needs, and we’re taking every step to protect you with our CDC recommended safety measures.

Book a virtual visit with most providers via Piedmont MyChart, at piedmont.org or by calling your provider’s office.