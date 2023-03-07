Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta Opens New Office at Piedmont Walton

WALTON COUNTY, (March 6, 2023) – Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta is excited to announce the launch of a new office at Piedmont Walton Hospital. Opened on Dec. 19, 2022, the Walton office is available to patients Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2151B West Spring Street, Suite 140 in Monroe.

The partnership is a leading component in Piedmont’s comprehensive orthopedics and sports medicine initiatives, designed to service the full musculoskeletal and sports-related needs across the state of Georgia.

Joining this new office are Kemjika O. Onuoha, M.D., and James M. Steinberg, D.O.

Dr. Onuoha is a graduate of the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., and completed his medical degree at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., followed by an Orthopedic Hip and Knee Fellowship at UNOVA Hip and Knee Center in Lady Lake, Fla. He is particularly interested in total hip replacement utilizing the direct anterior approach, robotic-assisted joint replacement surgery (including total and partial knee replacement), and computer-navigated surgery. He has experience with revision joint replacement surgery for complications after surgery or failed total joints, as well as infection and periprosthetic fracture care.

“The new office opening in Walton gives our patients access to exceptional orthopedic care closer to home,” says Dr. Onuoha. “It provides a huge benefit to the community, with a wide range of specialized services, such as total joint procedures, sports medicine, and more.”

Dr. Steinberg is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is fellowship trained in Sports Medicine. He completed his Sports Medicine Fellowship at The Hughston Clinic in Columbus, Ga. He has a special interest in arthroscopic surgery of the knee and shoulder as well as knee replacement surgery; including total, partial, revision and robotic assisted. His expertise in sports related injuries has kept him involved with many organizations through his 20 years of practice and he has extensive experience with athletes at the professional, collegiate, high school and recreational levels.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for OrthoAtlanta as Piedmont has provided us the resources to offer state of the art orthopedic care. Walton county residents now have the option to receive their care locally,” says Dr. Steinberg.

Appointments may be scheduled online at piedmont.org or by calling 678-214-6118.

About Piedmont Orthopedics | OrthoAtlanta

OrthoAtlanta is one of the largest physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practices in the Southeast providing an integrated approach to delivering musculoskeletal care. With over 60 physicians serving in 19 offices, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injuries or deformity of muscles, joints, bones, and spine. OrthoAtlanta offers convenient accessibility to a full range of musculoskeletal surgeons, specialists and patient services including on-site physical therapy, pain management care, six MRI imaging centers and workers’ compensation coordination. OrthoAtlanta Surgery Centers in Austell and Fayetteville provide cost-effective, same day surgical procedures in an accredited outpatient center. Comprehensive operative and nonoperative musculoskeletal care and expertise includes sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, neck and spine surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery, hand and wrist surgery, foot and ankle surgery, physical medicine and rehabilitation, arthritis treatment, general orthopedics, work-related and acute orthopedic injuries.