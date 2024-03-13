Piedmont students, including Clayton Maddox of Monroe, to bring Neil Simon’s murderous farce ‘Rumors’ to stage

Contributed photo: Back, from left, Gabe Richman, Dante Wilson, Ava Kerpics, and Clayton Maddox; front, from left, Laurana Layton, Dakota Rose Chen, Gracie Tipton, Ethan Spinks, and Mckenzie Cain.

DEMOREST, GA (03/13/2024)– The Piedmont University Theatre Department concludes the 2023-24 Mainstage season with Neil Simon’s murderous farce Rumors.

As their 10th wedding anniversary party commences, the Deputy Mayor of New York City Charlie Brock lies bleeding in his bedroom, and his wife Myra is nowhere in sight. Though it’s only a flesh wound, Charlie’s self-inflicted injury causes chaos for his esteemed guests. The first guests, lawyer Ken Gorman and his wife Chris scramble to get “the story” straight before the other guests arrive. As speculation and miscommunications mount, the evening spins into the classic hilarity expected from a Neil Simon play.

Rumors will be performed Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2:00 p.m. in the Mainstage Theatre in the Swanson Center for Performing Arts & Communications in Demorest.

“This play was created from top to bottom to be a farce,” said Theatre Professor and Rumors director John Spiegel. “So, unless how to take a fall after being clothes-lined by a telephone cord while dancing to La Bamba has some deeper meaning for you, there’s not much to think about. But there’s a whole lot to laugh about. This play is intended to be a lighthearted two hours of fun. Leave your troubles at the door and let our cast and Neil Simon’s writing lift your spirits.”

Spiegel directs the Piedmont production, and Junior Haylie Collins (Grayson, Georgia) is the stage manager.

Cast members include:

Leading Players

Dakota Rose Chen (Bogart, Georgia), in the role of Chris Gorman

Dante Wilson (Gainesville, Georgia), in the role of Ken Gorman

Laurana Layton (Valdosta, Georgia), in the role of Claire Ganz

Gabriel Richman (Dallas, Georgia), in the role of Lenny Ganz

Ethan Spinks (Kingsland, Georgia), in the role of Ernie Cusack

Gracie Tipton (Gainesville, Georgia), in the role of Cookie Cusack

Clayton Maddox (Monroe, Georgia), in the role of Glenn Cooper

Ava Kerpics (Lawrenceville, Georgia), in the role of Cassie Cooper

Mackenzie Cain (Cleveland, Georgia), in the role of Officer Welch

Tommie Sirmans (Lawrenceville, Georgia), in the role of Officer Pudney

General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. Admission is free for Piedmont University faculty, staff, and students. Tickets may be purchased online at piedmont.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 706-778-8500 x1355.

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing,Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio that allows students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

