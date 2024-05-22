Piedmont University confers degrees on 300-Plus graduates at Commencement Ceremonies

DEMOREST, GA (05/20/2024)– More than 2,000 friends and family members filled the Piedmont University Quad on Friday, May 10, to watch more than 300 graduates receive degrees, shake hands with President Marshall Criser III and Board Chair Gus Arrendale, and turn their tassels, fulfilling a long-awaited dream for many after the pandemic canceled their high school graduation ceremonies.

Piedmont conferred undergraduate degrees to 212 students, including 89 first-generation students, and 91 graduate students, including master’s, EdS, and doctorate degrees. The undergraduate ceremony was held at 9 a.m.., followed by the graduate service at 1 p.m. Both were held on the University Quad at the heart of the Demorest campus.

Students receiving degrees during commencement included:

Zoey Brock of Monroe, GA

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA

Chelcea Carper of Monroe, GA

MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA

Lauren Daria of Monroe, GA

Shania Etwara of Monroe, GA

Kassondra Gaddy of Monroe, GA

Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA

Tara Phelps of Monroe, GA

Brittany Rutledge of Loganville, GA

Brianne Young of Loganville, GA

Sen. Bo Hatchett, Georgia Senate District 50, was the guest speaker.

Several awards were given during commencement. The Michael and Emily Robertson Kindness Award was presented to Dante Wilson, recognizing a student who has demonstrated kindness to others within the Piedmont University community.

John Matrona received the H.M. Stewart Sr. Award of Excellence, presented annually to the top honor graduate of Piedmont University. The senior had the best grade point average in the class of 2024.

Dr. Elaine Bailey, professor in the College of Arts & Sciences, was named the Outstanding Undergraduate Advisor Award winner. Dr. Katrina Short was recognized as the Outstanding Graduate Advisor Award winner.

Professor Mark Evans, College of Education, was honored with the Vulcan Teaching Excellence Award. This annual award is presented to an outstanding undergraduate faculty member who demonstrates strong academic skills in the classroom and provides leadership and support in other areas of campus life.

Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development.

