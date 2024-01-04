Piedmont University congratulates fall semester Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (01/03/2024)– Piedmont University congratulates students named Dean’s Scholars for the fall 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Dean’s Scholars for the fall 2023 semester include:

Alaina Gordon of Monroe, GA.

Alisha Hope of Loganville, GA.

Michaela Martin of Monroe, GA.

Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA.

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing, Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

