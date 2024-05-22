Piedmont University congratulates local Spring Semester Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2024)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 260 students named Dean’s Scholars for the Spring 2024 semester. Students who earned the Dean’s Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Student earning Dean’s Scholar designation during the semester include:

Jasmine Baldwin of Monroe, GA

Zoey Brock of Monroe, GA

MacKenzie Clemens of Loganville, GA

Lauren Daria of Monroe, GA

Ryleigh Fox of Monroe, GA

Jordyn Green of Loganville, GA

Jazmin Gutierrez-Melo of Loganville, GA

Carmen Hickman of Loganville, GA

Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA

Bailey Nix of Monroe, GA

Destiny Roberts of Monroe, GA

Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA

Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA

Brianne Young of Loganville, GA

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing,Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

