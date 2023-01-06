Piedmont University congratulates local students on the Fall Semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (01/04/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Local students who qualified for the Dean’s List include:

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA.

Clayton Maddox of Monroe, GA.

Bethany Biggs of Social Circle, GA.

Katlyn Land of Social Circle, GA.

Lauren Daria of Monroe, GA.

Aiden Fenn of Monroe, GA.

Anslee Parrish of Monroe, GA.

Carmen Hickman of Loganville, GA.

Aubrey Garrett of Social Circle, GA.

Ivannaleea Jones of Loganville, GA.

Piedmont congratulates all students on the Dean’s List for their academic success.

About Piedmont University

Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.