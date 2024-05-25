Piedmont University Congratulates local students on the Spring Semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2024)– Piedmont University congratulates the approximately 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Students who achived Dean’s List honors for the semester include:
- Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA
- Chelcea Carper of Monroe, GA
- Shania Etwara of Monroe, GA
- Kassondra Gaddy of Monroe, GA
- Alaina Gordon of Monroe, GA
- Kate Nye of Monroe, GA
- Brittany Rutledge of Loganville, GA
- Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA
About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing,Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.
