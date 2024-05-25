Piedmont University Congratulates local students on the Spring Semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2024)– Piedmont University congratulates the approximately 300 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students who achived Dean’s List honors for the semester include:

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA

Chelcea Carper of Monroe, GA

Shania Etwara of Monroe, GA

Kassondra Gaddy of Monroe, GA

Alaina Gordon of Monroe, GA

Kate Nye of Monroe, GA

Brittany Rutledge of Loganville, GA

Emma Scroggs of Monroe, GA

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing,Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

