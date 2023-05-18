Piedmont University congratulates local students on the Spring Semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 290 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.
Students on the Dean’s List included:
- Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA
- Nathan Boyce of Loganville, GA
- Lashia Thomas of Monroe, GA
- Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA
- Amy Remely of Social Circle, GA
- Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA
- Bethany Biggs of Social Circle, GA
- Draylon Starks of Monroe, GA
- Destiny Roberts of Monroe, GA
- Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA
- Tara Wallace of Loganville, GA
- Carmen Hickman of Loganville, GA
- Shania Etwara of Monroe, GA
About Piedmont University: Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.