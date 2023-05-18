Piedmont University congratulates local students on the Spring Semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (05/16/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 290 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students on the Dean’s List included:

Meghan Lee of Monroe, GA

Nathan Boyce of Loganville, GA

Lashia Thomas of Monroe, GA

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA

Amy Remely of Social Circle, GA

Kennedy Votava of Loganville, GA

Bethany Biggs of Social Circle, GA

Draylon Starks of Monroe, GA

Destiny Roberts of Monroe, GA

Jesse Smedley of Good Hope, GA

Tara Wallace of Loganville, GA

Carmen Hickman of Loganville, GA

Shania Etwara of Monroe, GA

About Piedmont University: Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.