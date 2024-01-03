Piedmont University congratulates students on the Fall semester Dean’s List 

DEMOREST, GA (12/29/2023)– Piedmont University congratulates the nearly 270 students who qualified for the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Dean’s List honorees end the semester with a GPA of 3.50-3.99.

Students earning the Dean’s List designation include:

Boris Basic of Monroe, GA

Zoey Brock of Loganville, GA

Destiny Brown of Social Circle, GA

Lauren Daria of Monroe, GA

Carmen Hickman of Loganville, GA

Isabelle Johnston of Loganville, GA

Ivannaleea Jones of Loganville, GA

Clayton Maddox of Monroe, GA

Daniel McCormack of Loganville, GA

Draylon Starks of Monroe, GA

About Piedmont University: Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing, Piedmont’s supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont’s idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

