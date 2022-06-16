Piedmont University congratulations local students named Dean’s Scholars

DEMOREST, GA (06/08/2022)– Piedmont University congratulates the more than 200 students who were named Dean’s Scholars for the spring 2022 semester. Students named a Dean’s Scholar finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

The following local students achieved the Dean’s Scholar designation:

Dalton Meeler of Monroe, GA

Sierra Maxwell of Monroe, GA

Rebecca Balon of Monroe, GA

William Olson of Monroe, GA

Morgan Calhoun of Loganville, GA

Brayden Brooks of Monroe, GA

Melissa Gish of Loganville, GA

Clayton Maddox of MONROE, GA

Bethany Biggs of Social Circle, GA

Amanda Medley of Loganville, GA

About Piedmont University

Piedmont University is one of the most dynamic small universities in the Southeast. Its 300-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the North Georgia mountains. Founded in 1897, Piedmont is a comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing.

NOTE: You are receiving this press release because the student or their parents are from your area. This press release above was prepared for: Editor & Publisher – Walton Living.