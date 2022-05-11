Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet acquisition of SmartCare Medical Group expands services into Loganville, Grayson and Snellville

Atlanta (May 11, 2022) – Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet is adding 10 locations with its acquisition of urgent care management company SmartCare and its family of brands in the metro Atlanta area. With this acquisition, Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet, the largest network in Georgia, expands its presence in the communities of Grayson, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Lithonia, Loganville, and Snellville and establishes new territory to serve the communities of Rome and Cartersville.

All Eastside Urgent Care, Cartersville Urgent Care, and Redmond Urgent Care locations are becoming Piedmont Urgent Care. Each clinic will operate with the same staff and care with which patients are familiar but now benefit from the established and trusted expertise of the Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet network.

Piedmont Urgent Care locations are open 365 days a year, seven days a week, with extended hours to accommodate patients’ busy schedules.

“With this acquisition comes the exciting opportunity for Piedmont Urgent Care by WellStreet to better care for Georgians in both established and new communities,” WellStreet CEO Lisa Mikkelsen said in the press release. “SmartCare shares the same commitment to providing compassionate, high-quality urgent care services. We are thrilled to welcome the SmartCare team into our family, supporting them in providing quality care to patients.”

Piedmont Urgent Care providers are members of the Piedmont Clinic, with more than 2,800 physician members. Piedmont Urgent Care offers patients a convenient care option with no appointment needed, shorter wait times, and higher patient satisfaction while focusing on care quality.

“We are excited about adding these new centers as they not only provide high-quality care but they also expand our primary and urgent care services in these communities,” Michelle Fisher, Piedmont’s President, Primary Care & Retail Services add in the press release. “We understand that during these busy times providing convenient care close to home is what our patients need and adding these centers helps us to deliver on that.”

Piedmont Urgent Care provides virtual visits, book ahead options, and walk-in treatment for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. These facilities feature a clean, modern, and welcoming environment, onsite X-ray capabilities, and accept most major insurance plans — including Medicare and competitive self-pay rates.

Piedmont Urgent Care clinics treat common cold symptoms, seasonal allergies, summer camp physicals, minor fractures, and more. In addition to walk-in care for minor injuries and illnesses, Piedmont Urgent Care clinics offer COVID-19 testing, vaccinations (non-COVID-19), physicals, workers’ compensation, and employer services.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home – an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. Every year, we have over 30 million visits to Piedmont.org, more than 450,000 appointments scheduled online by patients and over 100,000 virtual visits. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Today Piedmont has more than 31,000 employees caring for 3.4 million patients across 1,400 locations and serving communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, including three inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 2,800 Piedmont Clinic members. Piedmont has provided $1.4 billion in uncompensated care and community benefit programming to the communities we serve over the past five years. In 2022, Forbes ranked us No. 166 on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In 2021, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit that rates hospitals on safety, awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia.

For more information, or book your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.