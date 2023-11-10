Piedmont Walton and Piedmont Newton Hospitals Participate in Social Circle High School Career Fair

Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 10, 2023) – Ask a young child what he or she would like to be when they grow up, and many will tell you they want to be a doctor or a nurse, and for many of those children, that desire to help and heal others stays with them into high school.

Recently, Piedmont Walton and Piedmont Newton hospitals participated in the Social Circle High School Career Fair and had an opportunity to speak with students interested in a career in medicine, maybe even staying close to home and working at a Piedmont facility.

Students who stopped by the booth had the opportunity to speak with representatives from the hospitals, including nurses, who provided a look at the day-to-day duties of hospital nursing. The students also played games that taught them about medication management, diagnostic testing, infection prevention, and patient care.

If you’re interested in joining the Piedmont family, visit piedmontcareers.org.

About Piedmont Healthcare: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 23 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

