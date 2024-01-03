Piedmont Walton announces the arrival of the first baby of 2024

First baby of 2024 born in Piedmont Walton Hospital. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (Jan. 2, 2024)—Piedmont Walton Hospital, along with proud parents Amber Dempsey and Johnny McCullough, are happy to announce the arrival of their daughter, Erin Delaney McCullough, the first baby born at Piedmont Walton in the new year.

Baby Erin was delivered by Joe Gaskins, M.D., weighed 6 lbs 6 ounces and measured 19.5 inches long. Jamie Holbert, RN, Jill Sanders, RN, and Rhonda Ballard, CST, are part of the team caring for mom and baby while they are at Piedmont Walton and are pictured with the family. Congratulations to the family and happy birthday Erin Delaney.

