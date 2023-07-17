Piedmont Walton Auxiliary establishes scholarship in honor of charter member

From Left: Representative of Piedmont Walton Hospital Auxiliary Rita Arnold, Piedmont Walton employee and Piedmont University nursing student Elizabeth Harris and Auxiliary Reprentative Gordenia Murdoch. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (July 17, 2023) – The Piedmont Walton Hospital Auxiliary has established a $1,000 scholarship in honor of Sara B. Hanes, who is credited with chartering the auxiliary in 1970.

“In March of 1970, Mr. Charles Davis, who was the Administrator of what was then Walton County Hospital, asked Sara Hanes to assume the responsibility of calling together a group of ladies to form an auxiliary unit for the hospital,” explained Gordenia Murdoch, current Piedmont Walton Hospital Auxiliary President. “She founded the organization with 11 other members, and it continues to have a tremendous impact on the hospital even today.”

To honor Hanes’ service to the community, the scholarship was created for a student currently studying within the medical field at an accredited Georgia school. The student must also be a Georgia resident.

The first scholarship was recently awarded to Elizabeth Harris, who attends Piedmont University’s nursing program in Athens and works at Piedmont Walton Hospital as a patient care tech in the Emergency Department.

“I have always wanted a career where each day is unexpected and where there is room to grow professionally, and nursing fits this perfectly,” said Harris. “I am very grateful to the Piedmont Walton Auxiliary for the scholarship, which will help me reach my goals.”

For more information about Piedmont Walton’s volunteer auxiliary, please call Piedmont Walton’s Community Relations Department at 404-291-1396 or visit piedmont.org/volunteers.

