Piedmont Walton Bariatrics program receives National Accreditation

L-R: Donald Maynard, M.D., FACS, medical director of the Metabolic and Bariatric Center at Piedmont Walton Hospital; Stevanie Reynolds, RN, chief nursing officer for Piedmont Walton Hospital; Kenna Glick, RDN, LS, CDCES, bariatric program coordinator and outpatient dietitian for Piedmont Walton’s Metabolic and Bariatric Center; Tiara Moore, MBSCR.

Monroe, Ga. (September 20, 2023) – Piedmont Walton Hospital’s Bariatrics Program has been reaccredited by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program (MBSAQIP®), a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS).

“By receiving this accreditation, patients can be assured that they are receiving excellent metabolic and bariatric care close to home,” said Kenna Glick, RDN, LS, CDCES, bariatric program coordinator and outpatient dietitian for Piedmont Walton’s Metabolic and Bariatric Center. “Our program undergoes detailed scrutiny during the survey to make sure our patients are receiving the highest-quality care and have the best outcomes from treatment.”

The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. MBSAQIP-accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

“Piedmont Walton’s program includes a pre-surgery and post-surgery full body composition analysis to help patients attain their ideal health goals,” Glick said. “Patients are also invited to participate in the monthly support group meeting. These services are provided at no extra cost, so our patients have the support they need to make healthy choices.”

Piedmont Walton’s program has a physical therapy component to a patient’s care both before and after surgery. The program also offers extensive patient education, both in person and virtually, so patients are better equipped to make healthier choices and achieve success.

To earn MBSAQIP accreditation, Piedmont Walton met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure, and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity. Piedmont Walton also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifies opportunities for quality improvement. The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, are published by the ACS and the ASMBS.

“Piedmont Walton’s commitment to quality care begins with collaboration between expertly trained staff and an experienced bariatric surgeon,” said Donald Maynard, M.D., FACS, a general surgeon and medical director for Piedmont Walton’s Metabolic and Bariatric Center. “We continuously review surgical data and outcomes to ensure we are consistently providing safe, efficacious, and high-quality care to all metabolic and bariatric patients.”

As part of the MBSAQIP accreditation process, centers undergo an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviews the center’s structure, processes, and clinical outcomes data. Centers that earn accreditation are awarded a specific designation level, depending on how many patients they serve annually, their critical care capabilities, the types of procedures they provide, and whether they provide care to patients under the age of 18.

“Our bariatrics team works very closely together to provide each one of our patients with personalized care,” Dr. Maynard said. “We evaluate each patient based on their specific needs and how we can best support their long-term goals and increase their quality of life.”

For patients interested in bariatric surgery, Piedmont offers free online bariatric seminars that provide information on the surgery options available. Additionally, Piedmont Walton offers a bariatrics support group that meets monthly. For more information on the online seminar or support group, you may reach out to Kenna Glick, Bariatric Surgery Program Coordinator, at Kenna.Glick@piedmont.org.

For more information about Piedmont’s bariatrics program, visit piedmont.org/bariatrics.

About Piedmont: Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization that for centuries has lived up to our purpose to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. The Leapfrog Group, a non-profit organization that rates hospitals on safety, has consistently awarded Piedmont more A grades than any system in Georgia. Across our 1,600 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 22 hospitals, 65 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,100 Piedmont Clinic members. Millions of patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they visited Piedmont.org and Piedmont MyChart over 30 million times, scheduled more than 515,000 online appointments and over 154,000 virtual visits. With more than 37,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $360 million in Community Benefit in Fiscal Year 2022, including approximately $310 million in uncompensated care.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.

About the American College of Surgeons: The American College of Surgeons (ACS) is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the quality of care for surgical patients. Its achievements have placed it at the forefront of American surgery and have made the College an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 82,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world.

About the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery: The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) is the largest organization for metabolic and bariatric surgeons in the world, with more than 4,200 members. It is a not-for-profit organization that works to advance the science of metabolic and bariatric surgery. The ASMBS is committed to educating medical professionals and the lay public about metabolic and bariatric surgery, including the associated risks and benefits, as a treatment option for obesity.

