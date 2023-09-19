Piedmont Walton Cookout for a Cause to benefit Women’s Services Fund

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase a $50,000 nursery transport bed with infant resuscitation system

Monroe, Ga. (September 18, 2023)— Piedmont Walton Hospital will host a fundraising event on Friday, September 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the hospital’s new covered outdoor picnic space. This is to enefit the Women’s Service Fund established with the Piedmont Foundation to purchase a nursery transport bed with a stand-alone infant resuscitation system. The inaugural Cookout for a Cause, presented by the Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic, will give community members the opportunity to visit with hospital staff while supporting a project that will benefit the hospital’s smallest and most fragile patients.

“We hope the community will join us at the Cookout for a Cause and support our Women’s Services Fund as well as spend time with our frontline staff,” Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts said in a press release. “With the support of our sponsors, employees, and community donors, we continue to provide high-quality healthcare in Walton County with the most up-to-date equipment and software.”

As a non-profit hospital, Piedmont Walton relies on generous donations to help expand patient services and update equipment and the facility as it grows. The proceeds from the cookout will be used to offset the $50,000 cost of a nursery transport bed with a stand-alone infant resuscitation system. This piece of equipment will bring life-saving capabilities virtually anywhere in the hospital, providing fast, easy, integrated access to critical equipment needed for safe, effective resuscitation of newborns.

Sponsorship opportunities for businesses and individuals are still available. For questions or more information on tickets, sponsorships, or anything else about the cookout, contact Heather Boyce at heather.boyce@piedmont.org. Tickets and event t-shirts can be purchased at give.piedmont.org/pwhcookout.

