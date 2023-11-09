Piedmont Walton donates crib to Athens Technical College nursing program

Contributed photo.

Monroe, Ga. (November 6, 2023)— Nursing leadership from Piedmont Walton Hospital recently spoke to nursing students in the Athens Technical College’s Walton campus program about hospital nursing careers.

“You can do anything you want with a nursing career. If you want to work in an office, you can work in an office. If you want to work in a busy emergency department, you can work in an ED. There are so many options when it comes to nursing,” Piedmont Walton’s Chief Nursing Officer, Stevanie Reynolds, told students in the nursing program. “Piedmont Walton is really excited to partner with this campus to try to help you find the right fit for your nursing careers.”

Contributed photo. Piedmont Walton Chief Nursing Officer Stevanie Reynolds speaks with nursing students at Athens Technical College.

To help students learn how to provide care to patients of all ages, Piedmont Walton Hospital not only serves as a location for students to complete their clinical rotations but also provides equipment, such as hospital beds and cribs, to the program, giving students a chance to work in a simulated environment, gaining confidence and experience before moving to the bedside.

“Being able to have clinicals in a place that really prioritizes the nurse as the patient advocate, that really prioritizes patient safety, is tremendous,” said Beth Heath, clinical coordinator and nursing instructor at the Athens Tech-Walton Campus.

For information on nursing careers at Piedmont, visit piedmont.org/careers.

